This Morning bosses make decision on Phillip Schofield’s replacement?

This Morning bosses reportedly won’t replace Phillip Schofield on the show following his exit from ITV.

Phil stepped down from This Morning and ITV in May. It came as he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague and lying to those around him about it.

His co-host Holly Willoughby has since been presenting with familiar faces on the show including Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle. According to reports, it will stay this way in the future.

Phillip Schofield replacement on This Morning?

Sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail that Holly will join the likes of Josie Gibson, Craig as well as Alison and Dermot O’Leary to host the show when she returns in September.

The insider apparently said: “The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning’s bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly’s show.

“Bosses hope that they can put all of the Schofield scandal behind them and start concentrating on the content of the show rather than the twosome presenting it. At least this way there won’t be any falling out.”

They added: “Holly is so excited about the plan, she loves Josie, Craig, Alison and Dermot. It’s a happy ship and she made the decision not to quit but instead to return and keep things going while being at the helm.”

They claimed that Holly feels “absolutely determined to head up the challenge to make the show a success again”.

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

It comes after a report at the weekend claimed that Holly will remain on the daytime show despite fears she may leave. After Phil’s exit, Holly faced a bit of backlash with some viewers claiming that she knew about Phil’s affair – something both she and Phil denied.

Holly to remain on This Morning?

A source claimed that Holly will remain on This Morning. The insider told the Daily Mail: “Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is. ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly.

“But it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in. It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

