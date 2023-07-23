In the latest Holly Willoughby news, her future on This Morning has reportedly been ‘revealed’ following bosses’ fears her departure could be “game over” for the show.

It’s fair to say the 42-year-old host has been in the headlines as of late. Between her former co-star Phillip Schofield shock affair confession, and resignation, and rumours she’s leaving This Morning, all eyes have been on Holly.

But apparently her future on The Morning has now been ‘revealed’ – and it’s looking like good news.

Holly’s future on the show has been ‘revealed’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: TV star to leave This Morning?

There’s been a ton of speculation Holly would quit the show following the uproar from Phillip’s affair confession. Holly has been a part of the This Morning family for 14 years.

More fuel was added to the fire recently though, when Holly signed off her final show before her summer break with a mere: “See you, bye.” She also failed to reveal her return to This Morning – something she has done in past years.

However, reports suggest Holly has no plans to leave the long-running ITV show – and she’s even said to be getting a pay rise.

‘Holly is going back,’ claims insider

Sources have alleged that Holly is more than likely to renew her contract for This Morning. The TV star is also “likely” to bag a pay rise on her current salary – rumoured to be around £700,000 per year.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is. ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly. But it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in. It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.”

ITV had no comment when Entertainment Daily reached out. ED! has also contacted Holly’s representatives.

Holly used to co-host with his Phillip – before his ITV exit (Credit: ITV)

Holly could land job on BBC Strictly Come Dancing

If her This Morning gig falls flat, Holly will not be short of options. It was recently claimed that Holly could be heading off to “pastures new” as host of the BBC’s flagship dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

“The latest odds suggest Holly will be moving onto pastures new. Meaning there could well be a busy summer in store for This Morning producers, who now have another seat to fill on the sofa,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes claimed.

