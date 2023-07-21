Holly Willoughby tipped to move on to ‘pastures new’ as next HUGE job ‘ready and waiting’

Has Holly Willoughby left This Morning has been the question on everybody’s lips after she slipped off oh-so-quietly for her summer break.

While no official announcement has been made by ITV or Holly’s reps, and with the star holidaying in Portugal, social media speculation from viewers has been rife.

And claims that she has her next job all lined up will do nothing to dampen the rumours.

Holly was last on screen with Craig Doyle on July 6 (Credit: YouTube)

Has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

It seems the star is still very much part of the This Morning family. However, according to bookies, that might not be the case come September.

Ladbrokes has given odds of 4/5 of Holly not returning to the show once she’s back in Blighty.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the Express that they think she’ll be heading off to “pastures new”. And the bookies have predicted that those pastures could well be the BBC’s flagship dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

However, it’s not thought she’ll sign up as a contestant, but one of the show’s presenters. So do Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have anything to worry about?

“The latest odds suggest Holly will be moving onto pastures new, meaning there could well be a busy summer in store for This Morning producers, who now have another seat to fill on the sofa,” Alex claimed.

He then added: “Her next job could be ready and waiting, with Strictly chiefs seemingly set to make a move.”

Holly Willoughby has slipped off for her summer break (Credit: YouTube)

Tess Daly ‘worried’

Earlier this month, sources claimed Strictly host Tess was “worried” about potentially losing her job to Holly.

The comments came after one BBC insider claimed Strictly bosses are keen to sign up “golden goose” Holly to front the show. “There are ideas of how she could slot in – nobody is quite sure about that yet but they think she would be perfect.”

