Holly Willoughby sends defiant message from Portugal holiday amid fears she’s left This Morning

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the This Morning star has apparently sent a defiant message from abroad following fears she’s left the ITV show.

It’s fair to say the 42-year-old presenter has been in the headlines as of late. Between her former co-star Phillip Schofield’s shock affair confession and resignation, and rumours she’s leaving This Morning – all eyes have been on Holly.

So it’s no surprise that she’s jetted off to Portugal as part of her summer break from the show. But despite all the drama, Holly is “not hiding away miserably”, it’s claimed.

Holly has had a dramatic few months following Phillip’s scandal (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby sends defiant message

On Wednesday (July 19) Holly was snapped in Portugal. Making the most of the scorching weather, she rocked a sheer and denim shores – teamed with a pair of shades.

And now, body language expert reckons Holly has sent a defiant message during her much-needed trip away.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi James claimed: “There’s no suggestion in these photos that Holly is hiding away miserably, licking her wounds after the pressures of the last few months, or that she’s taking any breaks from being fabulous.”

The expert then claimed how Holly looked like the “pitch-perfect star” thanks to her ensemble.

Holly has headed on holiday to Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘not gloomy’

The body language expert went on: “In answer to her now iconic question ‘Are YOU okay?’ there’s no gloomy hiding under a baseball cap or a scowl. At one point Holly’s right hand looks raised in a wave of recognition or acknowledgment, while her smile seems about to re-appear and, although it’s not the signature wide TV smile from This Morning it looks reassuring enough, along with the wide high-energy stride, the raised chin and the way her phone is clutched aloft in the other hand.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Holly’s representatives for comment.

Holly delivered a message to This Morning viewers after Phil’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning?

It comes after Holly sparked fears she won’t return to This Morning after her summer break. The presenter left the show for the summer on July 6, without saying goodbye to viewers. And now some have commented that they’re not sure she’ll be back in September.

Holly usually takes a break from the show over the summer. However, she has always given fans a proper sign-off, assuring them she’ll return in September. Now fans and one expert have speculated that perhaps she won’t return once the kids go back to school this autumn.

After Holly exited the show for the summer, one viewer commented: “That seems like a strange strategy – unless she isn’t coming back.” Another then added: “It’s a bit rude to say nothing. I suspect she won’t be back – she will find another opportunity over the summer months.”

Holly ‘will be thinking about the future’

As a result of her behaviour, one source alleged to OK! that Holly will be thinking about her future on the show – and she’ll also be making her family her top priority.

They speculated: “It sounds strange, but the devastating year they’ve had has brought their family together. She and [husband] Dan are closer than ever – he provided her with so much support following Phillip’s departure, and she was able to be there for him after his mother died.”

The source went on to allege: “She appreciates her family more than ever right now and she’s planning to take the summer to be a full-time mum. The last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family. She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is her priority.”

