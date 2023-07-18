This Morning legend Judy Finnigan blasts Holly Willoughby’s ‘dangerous’ side hustle

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, This Morning legend Judy Finnigan has taken a swipe at the star and her side hustle – branding it “dangerous”.

Holly, 42, launched her very own wellness website in 2021 called Wylde Moon. And it’s fair to say her new job got plenty of people talking. Some claimed Holly was selling products “too expensive” for her fans to buy. These include the likes of £40 candles and necklaces ranging from £100 to £495.

And now Judy, who left This Morning in 2001, has had a pop at Holly’s career venture away from the ITV studio.

Judy has taken aim at This Morning star Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: Judy takes swipe at This Morning star

In a new interview, presenter-turned-author Judy took a swipe at wellness sites like Wylde Moon and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. She claimed they “make fortunes for their charismatic hosts under the guise of caring for women’s wellbeing”.

Speaking to Women’s Own magazine, she alleged: “Rosamund Pike is scathing about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website and claims the whole wellness industry is a con.

“Hurrah! I’ve been waiting for someone to have a go, not just at Goop but at other ‘wellness’ websites such as Holly Willoughby‘s Wylde Moon (not the ridiculous woo-woo spelling, meant to sound elementally female.)”

Holly has come under fire from Judy (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: Judy thinks ‘it’s really dangerous’

The 75-year-old presenter then went on to imply that the wellness site’s products are a waste of people’s cash. She quipped: “I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry. The idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be ‘well’… I think it’s really dangerous.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Holly’s representatives for comment.

Richard and Judy back on TV

Judy will be back on telly screens this year, as part of a new reality TV series. The show, At Home with The Madeleys, will invite viewers into the behind-the-scenes life of TV legends Richard and Judy and their family.

ITV confirmed the exciting news about the Madeleys’ new reality TV show in May. The four-parter is expected to air on ITVBe later on this year.

The broadcaster gave an introduction to the show: “For the first time, the Madeley’s are opening their doors to a family reality show, as we get to see them as we’ve never seen them before.”

We will see Richard and Judy as ‘doting grandparents’ (Credit: ITV)

Richard and Judy as ‘doting grandparents’ in new TV show

The former This Morning couple will not be the only stars of the show. Their reality series will delve into the drama of their whole family. In particular, Richard and Judy’s daughter Chloe, who is currently going through an important stage of her life, will play a central role.

Chloe welcomed daughter Bodhi last summer with former rugby player husband James Haskell. The 35 year old regularly opens up to fans on social media about the highs and lows of her motherhood journey.

ITV said: “With her parents even more involved in her life and her husband… James Haskell forging a new career as a DJ, Chloe is navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood.”

The channel also teased some cute content of Richard and Judy as “doting grandparents”, who we will see accompanying their growing family on holidays and days out.

