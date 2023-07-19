Holly Willoughby has sparked fears she won’t return to This Morning after her summer break.

The presenter left the show for the summer on July 6, without saying goodbye to viewers. And now some have commented that they’re not sure she’ll be back in September.

Holly usually takes a break from the show over the summer. However, she has always given fans a proper sign-off, assuring them she’ll return in September.

This past year has been particularly traumatic for the This Morning star. As well as her reported rift with Phillip Schofield following his admission he lied about his affair, Holly also lost her mother-in-law Sandra.

Now fans and one expert have speculated that perhaps she won’t return once the kids go back to school this autumn.

Holly Willoughby has sparked fears that she might not return to This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby sparks fears she’s leaving This Morning

After Holly exited the show for the summer, one viewer commented: “That seems like a strange strategy – unless she isn’t coming back.” Another then added: “It’s a bit rude to say nothing. I suspect she won’t be back – she will find another opportunity over the summer months.”

As a result of her behaviour, one source alleged to OK! that Holly will be thinking about her future on the show – and she’ll also be making her family her top priority.

They speculated: “It sounds strange, but the devastating year they’ve had has brought their family together. She and [husband] Dan are closer than ever – he provided her with so much support following Phillip’s departure, and she was able to be there for him after his mother died.”

The source went on to allege: “She appreciates her family more than ever right now and she’s planning to take the summer to be a full-time mum. The last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family. She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is her priority.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly’s future at ITV

So what about her future on the show? Well the source alleged that Holly is “exhausted”. And, as well as that, after her “devastating” year, her “quick exit” could point towards the star “bowing out quietly”.

They alleged: “Holly has been left exhausted by everything that has happened and her quick exit without saying goodbye is very telling and could be her way of bowing out quietly. She’s open to future TV presenting opportunities, but she’s equally aware that no on-screen work will ever compare to This Morning in its heyday.”

They added that, for now, she’s concentrating on her “Instagram brand work, and more importantly on herself, her husband and kids”.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment. ITV has previously said Holly has no plans to leave This Morning.

