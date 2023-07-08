Holly Willoughby shares heartbreaking news as beloved family member dies

There’s been some heartbreaking news for Holly Willoughby, as she has revealed a close relative has died.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old presenter paid tribute to her mother-in-law, Sandra.

Holly Willoughby pays tribute to mother-in-law

Sharing a snap of her and Sandra in the sun, This Morning presenter Holly added an emotional caption.

“Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself…” Holly explained.

“Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister. Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco.”

Holly then added: “Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you.”

Holly’s 8.3 million followers and celebrity friends were quick to offer their love and sympathy to the presenter.

Holly announced the sad news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz wrote: “I am so terribly sorry to hear of Sandra’s passing. I had such a memorable conversation with her. She exuded wisdom kindness and warmth. Sending love to you Dan and the whole family.”

Chef Juliet Sear added: “Sending you all lots of love.”

Nicole Appleton wrote: “Ahh darling. Sending you so much love. Sandra was just wonderful!”

Others offered sage advice during an emotional time for Holly.

Fans offer sympathy to Holly

“So sorry Hols,” said one fan. “How wonderful that her remarkable strength lives on! Sending love to the whole family at this sad time for you all.”

“Sending you all love and strength. Sandra was a wonderful woman,” said a second.

Fans offered sympathy to the star (Credit: ITV)

“Beautiful words for a truly beautiful and remarkable woman. I’m so sorry she’s no longer with you. Sending my heartfelt condolences,” added a third.

Sandra was the mother of Holly’s husband, Dan Baldwin.

The TV producer married Holly in 2007 in a lavish ceremony after three years of dating.

