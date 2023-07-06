Holly Willoughby under fire for ‘hypocritical’ comments on This Morning during debate

Holly Willoughby was branded a “hypocrite” by This Morning viewers today (Thursday, July 6) after making something of a controversial statement.

The star’s comment didn’t go down well, with many a viewer taking to Twitter to slam her afterward…

Holly spoke about Just Stop Oil today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Craig Doyle discussed Just Stop Oil’s latest stunt. The protestors bought a Wimbledon match to a standstill yesterday (Wednesday, July 5) by storming the pitch and throwing orange confetti and jigsaw pieces about.

They were swiftly removed, however, their actions have sparked much controversy. But, it seems as though Holly may support their behaviour.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari said: “‘A lot of my listeners have said: ‘Please don’t cover Just Stop Oil’.” Holly then replied, saying: “But then you look, we had the hottest day globally on record…”

“We have got a massive problem. Those spectators, what are they meant to do? All that has happened is their afternoon has been disrupted. We don’t make the decisions, so what are we going to do? You disrupt the cricket, the rugby…,” Nick then said.

“I know, I understand. But I guess their hope is someone higher up will make a difference,” Holly replied.

Holly was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby slammed by This Morning viewers

However, Holly’s comments didn’t go down well with viewers. Many pointed out that she’d taken a helicopter to Glastonbury a few weeks ago.

“Holly saying she understands Just Stop Oil because of the climate crisis but happy to take a helicopter to Glastonbury, hypercritical sanctimonious tripe,” one viewer tweeted. “Holly sympathises with Just Stop Oil’ whilst at the same time taking a helicopter to Glastonbury,” another said.

A third then quipped: “Holly wants someone higher up to sort this out. Higher up, like helicopter height?”

“Absolute hypocrisy of her,” another fumed. “Says Holly who flew to Glastonbury via helicopter,” a fifth fumed.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Holly made an emotional confession yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s emotional confession about Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 5), Fiona Phillips revealed to the world that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 61. During yesterday’s edition of This Morning, Holly spoke about Fiona’s diagnosis. It was during this discussion that she made an emotional confession.

“We are starting with a story that’s very personal to this show actually… it’s personal because Fiona is married to our editor Martin,” she said.

“It’s something that they have been living with for a little while but yesterday was the day to finally come out and speak about it for the first time. It feels extra cruel and sad because Fiona said herself that dementia has decimated her family,” she then continued.

Holly then praised Fiona for being “brave” and educating people about the disease.

“Let’s send out love to Fiona and all the family. I know so many kind messages have come through here to the show for them, and I know they feel very overwhelmed with the support they’ve been getting, so thank you for those,” she then said.

Read more: Fern Britton addresses This Morning return following Phillip Schofield’s exit

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.