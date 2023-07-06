Fern Britton addresses This Morning return following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Fern Britton has addressed a possible return to This Morning following Phillip Schofield‘s dramatic exit recently.

Fern was a full-time host on the ITV show for a decade from 1999 to 2009. During many of the years, she sat on the sofa alongside Phillip.

Fern Britton was a host on This Morning for over a decade (Credit: ITV)

Following Phil’s departure, Fern quickly became one of the favourites to replace him. Now, she has finally broken her silence on the idea.

Fern Britton addresses This Morning return

Fern has a long history with This Morning. Following many stints as a guest presenter in the mid-nineties, ITV took her on as a regular Friday host in 1999.

Later, in 2002, she was promoted to the main host of the show, presenting first alongside John Leslie and then Phillip Schofield.

I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.

In March 2009, Fern announced that she would be leaving the programme after 10 years. Rumours quickly began circling of a feud between her and Phillip, particularly when she pulled out of presenting the Soap Awards alongside him only two days after quitting This Morning.

Adding further fuel, Phillip revealed some years later that the pair were no longer on speaking terms.

He said: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really [speak anymore]. We’re not in touch now.”

Fern Britton has discussed a possible return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nevertheless, in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Fern spoke very positively about her time on This Morning.

She gushed: “My time at This Morningwas marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there.”

A popular presenter on the show, many have hoped she might make a comeback following Phillip’s departure.

However, disappointingly, Fern went on to pretty much shut down the possibility of a return saying: “I feel you should never look back. I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.”

Read more: Fern Britton shocks fans by revealing her brother is a famous actor