Why Holly Willoughby has taken extended break from This Morning without telling viewers?

Holly Willoughby has seemingly left This Morning for the summer, without telling viewers.

The 42-year-old’s last show before the break took place on Thursday (July 6). It’s reported she won’t be returning to the programme now until September.

Holly has signed off for the summer it seems (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning without telling fans

Thursday saw Holly host before her summer break. However, she did so without letting fans know that this was the case!

Prior to the Phillip Schofield scandal, Holly and Phillip would make a big fuss about their last show before the summer. They would usually host their final show before summer in early July.

The duo would then be off-screen for six weeks. However, it seems as though Holly is taking a slightly longer break this time around. It’s believed that the star will be off-air for two months this year.

Viewers were none the wiser Holly had signed off for the summer last Thursday. “See you, bye,” was all she said at the end of the programme – marking a big break in tradition for the star.

During the show’s Spin to Win segment, one caller wished Holly and Craig Doyle a happy break to which the pair thanked her.

Holly’s absence comes after she lost her mother-in-law, Sandra. Holly paid tribute to Sandra with an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Exhausted’ This Morning star Holly Willoughby tipped for big change

Meanwhile, in other Holly-related news, the “exhausted” This Morning star has been tipped for a big change. A source has recently alleged that the star wants to take the summer to have fun and show her “wild side”.

“She’s spent the last few months feeling so stressed out and exhausted. Now she feels like she deserves to enjoy herself,” the source told Heat.

“She’s sacrificed a lot and missed out on things, but that all ends here. Even just a few weeks ago, she would have declined an invitation to travel by helicopter in case she was seen as being out of touch,” they then continued.

“But now she’s kicking herself for all the fun things she missed out on because of what people might say. She’s determined to make the most of any opportunity. She realises it can all disappear in an instant.”

Are Alison and Dermot feuding? (Credit: ITV)

Tension between Alison and Dermot?

In other This Morning-related news, it’s been claimed that there is tension between Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. A source spoke to the MailOnline about the alleged strain between the stars.

“Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely,” they said.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more,” they then continued.

However, ITV has slammed the rumours. “This is absolute nonsense. There’s no tension between Alison and Dermot, quite the opposite,” they said.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment on Holly’s absence.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

