ITV has slammed claims about the “strained” relationship between This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

MailOnline reports bosses on the daytime series are worried they “may have to consider the duo hosting more episodes apart”.

The website also claims sources reckon Alison, 48, and Holly Willoughby, 42, are no longer as close as previously.

However, an ITV source has told ED! that MailOnline’s claims about Alison and Dermot are “absolute nonsense”.

Furthermore, an ITV spokesperson maintains Alison, Dermot and Holly are all mates. The trio are believed to be central to the show’s plans for the future following the departure of Phillip Schofield after 20 years.

This Morning news: Alison Hammond ‘strain’ claims rubbished

A source on the show is reported to have said to MailOnline: “Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely.

Things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more.

“As for Holly and Alison, they were as thick as thieves. Alison even invited Holly to stay at her house recently, something which Holly then shared with the This Morning viewers, which surprised Alison.”

ITV insists Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond are pals as well as colleagues (Credit: ITV)

‘There’s no tension between Alison and Dermot, quite the opposite’

However, one insider is having none of MailOnline’s story.

An ITV source told ED!: “This is absolute nonsense. There’s no tension between Alison and Dermot, quite the opposite.”

And an ITV spokesperson also told us: “Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show.”

It is believed Alison and Dermot will host This Morning together throughout next week. Holly is thought to be taking a planned break over the summer.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

