Alison Hammond wearing pink on This Morning
TV

Alison Hammond planning big move amid ‘highly likely’ job offer: ‘She wants a fresh start’

All change for the bubbly Brummie

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

This Morning host Alison Hammond has been tipped to make a huge move amid claims she’s “highly likely” to be offered more days on the flagship ITV daytime show.

Alison has stepped up following the Phillip Schofield scandal, presenting more than just her regular Friday slots with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

So could we see her go full-time alongside Holly Willoughby? Or will she simply add to her Friday with another day or two? All signs appear to be pointing to Alison making a move down to London and, insiders claim ITV is keen to “tie her in with a golden handcuffs deal”.

Alison Hammond wearing pink on This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary
Alison presents alongside Dermot O’Leary on Fridays (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning host Alison Hammond on the move?

Alison currently lives in Solihull, West Midlands. However, it was recently claimed that she’s put her home, reportedly worth £700k, up for sale. Insiders suggest this is a huge sign that she’ll soon be spending more time in London.

“Alison loves that house but wants a fresh start. It’s looking highly likely she will be asked to do more days a week on This Morning – therefore will be spending more time in London,” the source alleged to this week’s Woman’s Own.

Alison Hammond wearing pink on This Morning
Alison Hammond has been tipped to take on more days on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Alison in golden handcuff deal?

Apparently fearful she could go elsewhere, it’s also claimed that ITV is keen to “cut a new deal” with the star. And it could be a pretty huge one, according to reports.

It’s speculated that the new deal could be worth a huge £500k a year.

The source added: “ITV bosses want to cut a deal with Alison. She is incredibly popular and is perceived as very honest – which is worth a lot after Phillip‘s admission that he lied to everyone.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s Dancing on Ice replacement revealed?

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond This Morning

Trending Articles

Fern Britten being interviewed and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Fern Britton addresses This Morning return following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Coronation Street's Sarah, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah loses the baby?
Prince Harry looking unhappy
Prince Harry won’t return to the UK for royal events – but will come back for one important reason
Man thinking / woman with her back to camera watching a sunset
Man refuses to honour dead sister’s wishes as he’s defended for not naming his baby after their abusive mother
Amanda Holden speaking on This Morning
Amanda Holden left in tears as she marks ‘end of an era’ in bittersweet moment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan issued marriage warning as their careers take a hit