Alison Hammond planning big move amid ‘highly likely’ job offer: ‘She wants a fresh start’

This Morning host Alison Hammond has been tipped to make a huge move amid claims she’s “highly likely” to be offered more days on the flagship ITV daytime show.

Alison has stepped up following the Phillip Schofield scandal, presenting more than just her regular Friday slots with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

So could we see her go full-time alongside Holly Willoughby? Or will she simply add to her Friday with another day or two? All signs appear to be pointing to Alison making a move down to London and, insiders claim ITV is keen to “tie her in with a golden handcuffs deal”.

Alison presents alongside Dermot O’Leary on Fridays (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning host Alison Hammond on the move?

Alison currently lives in Solihull, West Midlands. However, it was recently claimed that she’s put her home, reportedly worth £700k, up for sale. Insiders suggest this is a huge sign that she’ll soon be spending more time in London.

“Alison loves that house but wants a fresh start. It’s looking highly likely she will be asked to do more days a week on This Morning – therefore will be spending more time in London,” the source alleged to this week’s Woman’s Own.

Alison Hammond has been tipped to take on more days on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Alison in golden handcuff deal?

Apparently fearful she could go elsewhere, it’s also claimed that ITV is keen to “cut a new deal” with the star. And it could be a pretty huge one, according to reports.

It’s speculated that the new deal could be worth a huge £500k a year.

The source added: “ITV bosses want to cut a deal with Alison. She is incredibly popular and is perceived as very honest – which is worth a lot after Phillip‘s admission that he lied to everyone.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

