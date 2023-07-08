‘Exhausted’ Holly Willoughby tipped to make huge life change in wake of Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has been tipped to make a big change after a difficult few weeks in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

A source alleged to Heat that the This Morning co-host wants to take the summer to have fun and show her “wild side”.

The source claimed: “She’s spent the last few months feeling so stressed out and exhausted. Now she feels like she deserves to enjoy herself.”

On Thursday (July 6), Holly presented her last This Morning show of the summer.

Holly and Craig presented This Morning this week before she headed off for summer (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby putting Phillip Schofield drama behind her

TV star Holly was seen at Glastonbury last month. And, while she’s tried to maintain a squeaky-clean, girl-next-door image for her career, her former co-host’s downfall is said to have shown her how quickly things can change.

The source alleged: “She’s sacrificed a lot and missed out on things, but that all ends here. Even just a few weeks ago, she would have declined an invitation to travel by helicopter in case she was seen as being out of touch. But now she’s kicking herself for all the fun things she missed out on because of what people might say. She’s determined to make the most of any opportunity. She realises it can all disappear in an instant.”

She’s spent the last few months feeling so stressed out and exhausted. Now she feels like she deserves to enjoy herself.

Holly was at Glastonbury with a group of friends, including Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch and her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin. Abbey’s off to Ibiza for a girls’ weekend, but it looks if the boys are also interested in going, and Holly wants to come along as well.

The source added: “She’s told Abbey to start dragging her along to everything this summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Understanding husband

And it’s thought that Holly’s husband is up for these new plans too. The source went on to add: “He’s always been very understanding. Knowing the industry, he fully appreciates how hard Holly’s worked to get to where she is, but he often found it a little frustrating that she was so reserved. He wants them to be out partying – these are their best years. The kids are old enough now to give them a little freedom. He’s thrilled that they are finally living it up again.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Read more: This Morning accused of ‘not reading the room’ after ‘triggering’ segment

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.