Holly Willoughby wearing sunglasses
Holly Willoughby slammed as she arrives at Glastonbury by helicopter: ‘New level of queue-jumping’

They are not happy!

By Amelia Ward

Holly Willoughby has infuriated people after arriving at Glastonbury in a private helicopter.

The TV presenter, who was recently caught up in the Phillip Schofield scandal, beat the queues to this year’s festival. Around 200,000 festival-goers descended on Somerset’s Worthy Farm as the iconic event kicked off on Friday.

Holly attends Glastonbury

And along with a whole army of celebs, Holly wasn’t missing out on the fun. Donning a comfortable striped jacket and denim shorts outfit, she looked every inch festival chic.

Holly Willoughby
Holly was out to have some festival fun with husband Dan Baldwin (Credit: Splash)

But fans were less impressed with her mode of transport, taking to Twitter to air annoyance.

One irritated social media user wrote: “Holly Willoughby takes helicopter to Glastonbury after Phillip Schofield woes – Who the hell does she think she is??? Helicopter? Really?”

Another commented on Holly’s ‘Queue-gate’ scandal – when she and Phillip were accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state. They wrote: “So Holly Willoughby arrived at Glastonbury via helicopter… she really doesn’t believe in queuing up does she!”

In the same vein, another tweeted: “Holly Willoughby getting a helicopter to Glastonbury festival is a new level of queue-jumping.”

Someone else bizarrely compared Holly to the Foo Fighters’ frontman. They said: “Dave Grohl takes the train to Glastonbury (or as far as he can) Holly Willoughby takes a helicopter. Tells you everything you need to know.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield news

Holly addressed This Morning viewers after Phillip resigned from his job, following the revelations of his affair scandal.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the NTAs
Former best friends Holly and Phillip are no longer speaking (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on the show, she said: “It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil.

“I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions.

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process, and it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice future ‘revealed’ following Phillip Schofield’s exit

