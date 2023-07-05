Craig Doyle looking in towards Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning accused of ‘not reading the room’ during ‘triggering’ segment

This Morning was today accused of “not reading the room” during a segment presented by hosts Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle.

Halfway through the show today the pair introduced a warm weather segment, highlighting the best fans on the market.

However, it seems that not all viewers at home were, ahem, fans of the item…

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning
Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby introduced the pricey fan segment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Fan segment wins no fans

With temperatures set to rise as we head towards the weekend, Holly and Craig introduced tech expert Matthew and a segment on keeping cool. However, the price of one of the items featured was anything but cool…

Small mortgage required for the Dyson fan.

Step forward the Dyson fan. The one featured on This Morning today cost a whopping £450. Matthew explained that it was quiet, great for purifying the air and so “good-looking that it’s almost as if you want the room to be warm so you can get it out”.

Holly also seemed pretty thrilled with the fact it didn’t have the traditional fan blades, declaring that it made the fan seem less “scary”.

Segment on the best fans on This Morning
One of the fans was priced at £450! (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

While some said the show “missed a trick” by not calling the segment OnlyFans, others were left open-mouthed at the price of the Dyson fan – and viewers were quick to blast the show for “not reading the room”.

One said: “Most of us haven’t got £500 to spend on a fan.” A second added: “Small mortgage required for the Dyson fan.” A third commented: “£450 notes!!! #thismorning not reading the room as usual.”

Another speculated as to the reaction from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion over the energy-guzzling segment.

“Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion rabble watching this segment be like…,” they said, adding a gif of someone declaring it was “triggering”.

Others, meanwhile, urged viewers to save their pennies and just “open a window”.

