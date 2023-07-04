Ruth Langsford ‘snubs peace talks with Holly Willoughby as damage has been done’

Ruth Langsford has reportedly turned down ‘peace talks’ with Holly Willoughby.

There have been claims of bad blood between the pair in the aftermath of the This Morning drama.

Ruth’s husband, Eamonn Holmes, has of course been very outspoken about Holly following Phillip‘s departure from the show. Viewers have also recently claimed to have spotted Ruth giving a ‘look of distain’ towards Holly on screen.

Holly Willoughby has attempted to make peace with Ruth Langsford, it has been claimed (Credit: ITV)

According to an insider, Holly is allegedly doing her best to repair their relationship but Ruth is less keen.

Holly offers ‘olive branch’ to Ruth Langsford

An insider reportedly told Bella that Holly is trying to clear the air after a turbulent few months on This Morning.

“Holly is doing her best to learn from mistakes and clean up this toxic mess,” they allegedly said. “She is aware that she may come across as rude to a few people on the show – including Ruth.”

They continued to claim that Holly had attempted to make peace with Ruth in particular. The insider reportedly said that Holly would “never want Ruth to think she has any ill will towards her”.

They alleged that This Morning host Holly has “been desperately trying to extend an olive branch to her for the past few weeks now”.

There have been rumours of bad blood between Holly and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

However, the insider claimed, Ruth isn’t in a hurry to forgive Holly.

“People on the show think it’s too little, too late,” they apparently said. “The feud runs deeper than Holly seems to understand – it’s going to take a lot for Ruth to forgive and forget.”

The damage has been done.

They went on: “She would rather stay out of having to have any peace talks with Holly because, in her mind, the damage has been done. She wishes Holly nothing but the best and will always be civil and professional – but it doesn’t feel right to just suddenly forgive and forget.”

ED! have contacted reps of Holly and Ruth for comment on this story.

