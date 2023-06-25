Strictly bosses are reportedly hoping to sign up Holly Willoughby to host the show.

The This Morning presenter has been at the centre of some scandal in recent weeks. It follows her former co-host Phillip Schofield’s exit from ITV. Phil had admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Although both Phil and Holly confirmed she didn’t know about the affair, some people on social media have speculated over whether she did know. Following Phil’s exit from This Morning, some people online have also called for Holly to step down from the show to make way for new hosts.

Now, according to reports, BBC bosses have eyed up Holly for their hit show Strictly Come Dancing – which is usually hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Holly Willoughby to host Strictly Come Dancing?

The Mail on Sunday claimed that executives at the BBC have made no secret of their desire to sign Holly up. A source said: “Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows. They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme. Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over.

“There are ideas of how she could slot in – nobody is quite sure about that yet but they think she would be perfect.

“It seems like a big project to get her to do it, and would mean moving things around on the show somehow, but there are some executives at the BBC who want it to happen.”

A rep for the BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Holly has previously hosted a show on the BBC. She presented Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof last year with Lee Mack.

Will Holly return to Dancing On Ice?

It comes after reports Holly is returning to host Dancing On Ice next year. According to an insider, ITV bosses are reportedly “absolutely delighted”.

An ITV insider told MailOnline: “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice. She’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.

“They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always. But she’s indicated it will be business as usual.”

Holly’s speech on Phillip Schofield

Earlier this month, Holly spoke about Phil’s exit from This Morning as she returned to the show following a break. She said: “You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

“That is a lot to process, and it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health.”

