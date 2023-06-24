Dan Walker weighs in on This Morning scandal: ‘I hope Holly is a better person because of it’

Dan Walker has weighed in on the recent This Morning scandal, saying he hopes Holly is “a better person” for it.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter made the comments following Holly’s return to ITV. She took an early break from This Morning after ex-co-host Phillip Schofield was embroiled in an affair scandal.

But now she’s returned, Dan Walker has given his view on the scandal.

Dan Walker hopes Holly is a “better person” for the scandal (Credit: ITV)

What does Dan Walker think?

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Dan said he hopes it isn’t the end of This Morning. Branding it “part of the fabric of British TV”, he believes it’s made with “integrity”.

He added: “The last few weeks must have been awful for Holly so I hope she’s OK and that she learns from it and is a better person because of it.

“It will be interesting to see where they both are in a year’s time.”

Holly had voiced how she felt betrayed when Phillip admitted to the affair. He revealed he had a relationship with a much younger runner on ITV.

Holly has kept a low profile before returning to work (Credit: Splash News)

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

Holly “let down” by Phil

After she’d returned to work following an early half-term break while the scandal died down, she addressed viewers directly. Her former co-host Phil had resigned before she came back.

Speaking to viewers, she said: “It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil.

“I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions.

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process, and it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health.”

