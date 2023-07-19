Gemma Atkinson has welcomed her second baby with her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The couple are already parents to their daughter Mia, who was born in 2019. Now, Mia is a big sister as the couple have welcomed a son.

They shared the news on Instagram in a sweet message. It read: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

Gemma and Gorka have welcomed their second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez baby

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorka has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.”

Actress Gemma added: “Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

Gemma has given birth to a son (Credit: ITV)

The couple announced their second pregnancy in January. At the time, Gemma shared a photo of her bump on instagram. She said: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’. Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.”

She added: “We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled!”

Gemma then quipped: “Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

The couple are now parents to two children (Credit: ITV)

In April, Gemma revealed she was heading off on maternity leave. She said on Instagram at the time alongside a picture of herself and Gorka: “Three weeks until my maternity leave, five weeks until the tour ends! My happy face knowing he’s home for 10 full weeks!”

The former Emmerdale actress then joked: “It’ll be the longest we’ve spent together in six years, so could go either way!”

When did Gemma and Gorka meet?

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Gemma appeared as a contestant, dancing with pro Aljaz Skorjanec. Meanwhile, Gorka was dancing with Alexandra Burke that series.

The couple went public in 2018 and announced they were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021. They welcomed their little girl Mia in 2019.

