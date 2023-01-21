Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smiling
News

Gemma Atkinson pregnant with baby number two as she and Gorka Marquez reveal gender

'Mia is thrilled'

By Nancy Brown

Gemma Atkinson is pregnant with her second baby with fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The couple – who met on Strictly Come Dancing – announced the news earlier today with a series of gorgeous black-and-white photographs.

In the joint post, the pair revealed the gender of their second baby and admitted daughter Mia is “thrilled”.

Gemma Atkinson speaking on Loose Women
Actress Gemma Atkinson is pregnant with her second child (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson pregnant

Gemma and Gorka shared their baby news on Instagram earlier today (January 21).

The couple shared three black-and-white pictures.

Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’.

One showed Gemma gazing down at her baby bump.

The second showed Mia with her ear to her mum’s belly.

The third showed Gemma, Gorka and Mia together, with Mia and Gorka flashing their best grins.

They also revealed the baby’s gender and gave a hint to the due date.

‘Impossible to hide’

Gemma shared: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’.”

She then revealed the couple would be welcoming a little baby boy.

She said: “Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.”

Gemma then added: “We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again.

“Mia is absolutely thrilled!”

Gorka Marquez being interviewed
Congratulations are in order for the Strictly pro (Credit: YouTube)

Mia wants to pick her brother’s name

However, there seemed to be one thing Mia was insisting on when it comes to her little brother – she gets to pick his name!

“Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie,” Gemma added.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson hits back over ‘irresponsible’ family video

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Send your congratulations to the couple on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Baby Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Pregnancy Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

EastEnders' Lily is looking upset and, in a bubble, Martin is looking upset
EastEnders spoilers: The father of Lily’s baby revealed
Prince Harry and Princess Kate divided by pink line
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ from royal family to Meghan and Harry
Kate Middleton wearing black
Princess Kate fans hit back as royal branded ‘boring’ and ‘like a wind-up doll’
Katie Price on GB News
Katie Price news: Model pregnant with baby number six as she reveals ’surprise’ is on the way later this year?
Dave Myers smiles
Dave Myers on health ‘wake-up call’ as his weight was under inspection
Peter Andre on This Morning today
This Morning viewers fume over Peter Andre appearance today: ‘Get off my TV!’