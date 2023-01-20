Gemma Atkinson has clapped back on Instagram after she was criticised over a video of her daughter Mia and dog Norman.

The 38-year-old is a proud mama to three-year-old Mia, who she shares with Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Márquez.

As well as being a loving mum to her daughter, Mia, Gemma is also a proud dog mum to her poohes Norman and Ollie.

However, the star was left fuming this week after a video of her daughter and her fur baby interacting was branded “so irresponsible”.

Gemma Atkinson has hit out at a a mum-shamer (Credit: Channel4)

Gemma Atkinson shares sweet Instagram video of her daughter and dog

On Wednesday (January 18) Gemma took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback video of Mia, as a baby, alongside one of her dogs, Norman.

It showed Mia crying and upset while sitting next to the dog on the sofa of the family’s home.

Under Gorka’s supervision, the tot started to play and pull with Norman’s dog collar, leaving a huge smile on her face.

“This just came up as a memory. The calming effect of dogs,” Gemma wrote in the caption.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of times Norman or Ollie have without even knowing comforted Mia or instantly changed her mood as they do with me daily.

“The amount of patience and love they have for her is so heartwarming.”

Gemma wasn’t impressed when a dog trainer shamed her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson called ‘irresponsible’ over video of dog and daughter

However, it appears that some didn’t take to Gemma’s video kindly. As after the upload the Hollyoaks alum was called “irresponsible” from a critic.

A dog trainer reportedly re-shared the sweet video on their own Instagram page, criticising the clip.

Fans of Gemma alerted her of the remarks and as a result, Gemma spoke out on her Instagram Story.

Writing to her 1.8 million followers, the TV star said she refused to “stay quiet” when others judge and criticise her parenting abilities.

Gemma has Mia with partner Gorka (Credit: ITV)

Gemma hits back at critics

On Thursday (January 19), former Emmerdale star Gemma penned: “Thanks for the messages re the dog trainer using my video in a negative way.

“I’ve reached out to her privately and it’s been removed. I have the utmost respect for anyone who works with animals. But it was really disheartening to see my video was used as a ‘bad example’ and the comments ‘so irresponsible.’

“I know my dogs, I know my child and I know I’m a responsible owner. Anyone who owns a pet should be.

“Thanks to those who let me know about the video share.”

The Hollyoaks star shared another sweet clip of her daughter and dog (Credit: Glouiseatkinson/Instagram)

Gemma Atkinson ‘won’t stay quiet’ on Instagram

Gemma wasn’t finished with her clap back though. Later on, she posted a sweet video of herself cradling her baby with her dog nearby.

“I’ve never made them feel pushed out. Even though I trust them both wholeheartedly, they still to this day have never been alone with Mia,” she captioned the short clip.

I know my dogs, I know my child and I know I’m a responsible owner.

“Judge me on my appearance, my clothes, stories in the press, my relationships etc.

“But judging me on my parenting of both my child or my dogs is something I won’t stay quiet about.”

Gemma also included several snaps of her feeding baby Mia with Norman sat beside them. This is something she says the pup has done since they brought her home.

