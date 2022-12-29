Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez look tense during Strictly final
Strictly news: Gorka Marquez breaks his silence on claims he’s leaving BBC dance show

He was runner-up with Helen Skelton this year

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly star Gorka Marquez has broken his silence on news reports that he’ll be leaving the hit BBC show.

The professional dancer spoke out after a fan commented on Instagram: “Can’t believe you’ve left Strictly.”

Rumours have been swirling after what looked like a pretty downbeat reaction to Hamza Yassin being announced as the winner of the 2022 series.

Now Gorka has broken his silence.

Strictly news: Gorka breaks his silence

Gorka missed out on taking home this year’s Glitterball trophy with partner Helen Skelton which left many wondering if he might quit.

A source claimed to The Sun: “He knew the final might be his last chance of taking home the Glitterball.

“Gorka has become an established figure in the contest and a name in his own right, which could allow him to go on to bigger things.”

The source went on to claim: “There’s no suggestion of any bad feeling between him and the BBC. It remains to be seen if producers will now offer him a deal enticing enough to sign up for next year’s show.”

However, replying to the fan on social media, Gorka decided to settle the matter with his response and even added a winky face emoji for good measure!

He simply said: “Don’t believe it.”

Gemma Atkinson smiles alongside Gorka Marquez at event
Gemma has insisted that Gorka hasn’t quit Strictly despite reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fiancée Gemma shuts down the rumours

Meanwhile Gorka’s finance Gemma Atkinson has also been denying the rumours that Gorka plans to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

She shared a screen grab of a news article and added: “Obvs this isn’t true at all.”

Gemma, Gorka and their daughter Mia have now jetted off to Spain for a post-Christmas getaway.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson addresses ‘pregnancy’ after daughter Mia tells teachers ‘Mummy has a baby in her tummy’

