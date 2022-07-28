Gemma Atkinson addresses ‘pregnancy’ after daughter Mia tells teachers ‘Mummy has a baby in her tummy’

Gemma Atkinson has revealed daughter Mia told her teachers “Mummy has a baby in her belly.”

Former soap star Gemma, 37, currently hosts the drive time slot for Hits Radio.

And she recently addressed Mia’s claims that she’s expecting baby number two.

Gemma Atkinson, Gorka Marquez and Mia were recently in Spain (Credit: Splash News)ews)

Gemma Atkinson addresses ‘pregnancy’

It seems little Mia, just three, may have been confused by what she saw during a family trip to Spain.

Mia’s told a lot of the teachers at nursery that I’m pregnant!

Speaking with her radio show co-host, Gemma sounded like she could barely believe Mia could be a source of fake news!

“Mia’s told a lot of the teachers at nursery that I’m pregnant!” Gemma revealed incredulously.

In response her fellow DJ Mike Toolan fired back, cheekily: “What! You’re pregnant? I thought it was just a bit of holiday weight.”

Laughing, Gemma insisted she is not pregnant and explained: “She’s told four of the staff at her toddlers’ group that I’m pregnant!”

Gemma and Gorka’s daughter Mia came to a conclusion and ran with it (Credit: Instagram)

Mia’s announcement

Doing an impersonation of her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé’s accent, Gemma went on: “Gorka picked her up on Monday. And when I got back from work he said to her: ‘Tell Mummy what you said today.’ She got a bit funny.”

Gemma then said Mia had put her hand up during her playgroup to tell everyone: “I’ve got something to say. My mummy’s got a baby in her tummy.”

Gemma added Mia has also named the baby Annabel.

However Gemma reckons Mia’s imagination got carried away from her after suffering a stomach bug during their Spain break.

She suggested Mia may have seen her stroking her tummy and came up with her own conclusions.

Gemma Atkinson on having another baby

The ex Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress also said her own mum had pondered whether Mia might have “a sixth sense”.

But Gemma was clear in ruling out having another baby in the near future.

Asked about how she felt about Mia possibly being correct, Gemma chuckled: “Not quite yet.”

