Gemma Atkinson has revealed on Instagram that “tears were shed” as she shared news of a touching family reunion.

The former Emmerdale actress, 37, shared a sweet family photo showing herself, her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia.

Gemma explained that they had travelled back to Spain – where Gorka was born – after two and a half years.

The photo Gemma shared shows the family walking away from the camera as they head towards the stunning beach.

Gemma wrote: “After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain.

“Happy tears were shed and the first stop was the beach with Abuelo [Grandfather] & Abuela [Grandmother].”

Gemma and Gorka have flown to Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the moment as one person said: “Seeing this gives me goosebumps… so moving.”

Another commented: “How wonderful, have the best time.”

A third added: “That’s brilliant news!! I’m sure you’ll all have a great time.”

Gemma and Gorka are engaged but earlier this year, Gemma admitted they would likely try for another baby before getting married.

Gemma revealed she and Gorka have reunited with family in Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Sun: “We’ve said we would prefer to try for another baby rather than have a big, fancy wedding.

“There are people who will spend £50k on a wedding and you think, oh my God.

“Twice we thought about going to the register office and just doing it and then having a big party.”

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and went on to start dating.

They then welcomed their daughter Mia in summer of 2019.

Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year following a romantic proposal.

