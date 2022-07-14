Gorka Marquez smiling and Gemma Atkinson talking on Lorraine
News

Gemma Atkinson admits ‘tears were shed’ as she reveals touching family reunion on Instagram

They're on a family holiday!

By Rebecca Carter

Gemma Atkinson has revealed on Instagram that “tears were shed” as she shared news of a touching family reunion.

The former Emmerdale actress, 37, shared a sweet family photo showing herself, her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia.

Gemma explained that they had travelled back to Spain – where Gorka was born – after two and a half years.

Gemma Atkinson on Instagram

The photo Gemma shared shows the family walking away from the camera as they head towards the stunning beach.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson slams Instagram trolls as they target Gorka Marquez relationship

Gemma wrote: “After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain.

“Happy tears were shed and the first stop was the beach with Abuelo [Grandfather] & Abuela [Grandmother].”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smile on red carpet at awards
Gemma and Gorka have flown to Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the moment as one person said: “Seeing this gives me goosebumps… so moving.”

Another commented: “How wonderful, have the best time.”

After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain.

A third added: “That’s brilliant news!! I’m sure you’ll all have a great time.”

Gemma and Gorka are engaged but earlier this year, Gemma admitted they would likely try for another baby before getting married.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smile on red carpet at BRIT Awards
Gemma revealed she and Gorka have reunited with family in Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Sun: “We’ve said we would prefer to try for another baby rather than have a big, fancy wedding.

“There are people who will spend £50k on a wedding and you think, oh my God.

“Twice we thought about going to the register office and just doing it and then having a big party.”

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and went on to start dating.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

They then welcomed their daughter Mia in summer of 2019.

Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year following a romantic proposal.

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ben Shephard, Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh on GMB
GMB accused of ‘scaremongering’ amid heatwave weather forecast as viewers fear ‘panic buying’
Christine McGuinness and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine today
Carol Vorderman admits she ‘could cry’ after personal Lorraine interview with Christine McGuinness
Neighbours three returns silhouette
Neighbours to air three huge returns today – and one drops a huge bombshell
Coleen Nolan and her son, Shane, on Loose Women today
Coleen Nolan’s son Shane divides Loose Women viewers with appearance
Rylan Clark posing at event and his mum Linda talking on This Morning
Rylan Clark and mum Linda leave fans ‘sad’ after Celebrity Gogglebox news
Carol Vorderman presenting Lorraine and Lorraine inset
‘Unbearable’ Carol Vorderman divides Lorraine viewers as they ‘switch off’