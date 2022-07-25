Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the latest news on her wedding plans to Strictly Come Dancing star fiancé Gorka Marquez.

Ex soap star Gemma, 37, told Hello! she and her beau are aiming for a very “chilled” big day.

However, Gemma – who was a runner up on the BBC dance show with Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017 – has also revealed wedding advice received from her former dancing partner and his wife, Janette Manrara, too.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share three-year-old daughter Mia together (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson on her wedding plans

Radio host Gemma told the mag she and Gorka are hoping for quite low-key nuptials.

The couple, who share daughter Mia together, became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2021.

She said: “I’m the most chilled bride I think because as long as it’s just close family and friends there really we wouldn’t want anything big.

“We know we don’t want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really.”

Strictly news: Advice from Aljaz

However, with family across Europe in the UK, Spain and Portugal, their special day will still require plenty of organisation.

Nonetheless, the couple are not keen on holding multiple ceremonies in different countries.

Janette Manrara married Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017 and had words of advice for Gemma (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Gemma went on to reveal she has already discussed the option with her Strictly pals.

I said: ‘How was it?’ And she went, ‘Don’t do it!

And, after Janette advised such an approach is “too much hassle”, it seems Gemma’s mind is made up.

She explained: “You know, Janette and Aljaz had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said: ‘We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.’ And I said: ‘How was it?’ And she went: ‘Don’t do it!'”

But surely Gemma, more weddings means more wedding presents? Think of the toasters!

