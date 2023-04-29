Gemma Atkinson shares exciting baby news as she declares ‘it could go either way’

Gemma Atkinson has shared exciting news about the birth of her second baby – but she’s joked that it “could go either way” spending so much time with her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The radio presenter and the Strictly Come Dancing pro are currently expecting their second baby, a little boy. They are already parents to adorable daughter Mia, who can’t wait to be a big sister.

And, sharing some exciting news, it seems Mia doesn’t have much longer to wait to meet her baby brother.

Gemma Atkinson is expecting baby number two (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson shares baby news

Posting on Instagram, Gemma revealed that she’s heading off on maternity leave very soon. Not only that, but Gorka is home from his live tour – something that’s making Gemma very happy… For now, at least.

She shared: “Three weeks until my maternity leave, five weeks until the tour ends!” Sharing a picture of herself laughing as she cuddled up to Gorka, she added: “My happy face knowing he’s home for 10 full weeks!”

However, Gemma went on to joke that she isn’t entirely sure how that’ll work out. And that’s because it’ll be the longest amount of time the pair have spent in each other’s company since they got together.

Gemma quipped: “It’ll be the longest we’ve spent together in six years, so could go either way!”

Gorka appeared to have no such concerns, as he reshared Gemma’s post with a handful of cute loved-up emojis.

Gorka is heading home for 10 weeks with his family (Credit: ITV)

Strictly babies incoming!

Gemma and Gorka’s is just one of several Strictly Come Dancing babies set to be delivered by the stork this year. Strictly Come Dancing alumni Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are also expecting. It’ll be their first baby.

Neil Jones has also recently announced that he is expecting a baby with Love Island star Chyna Mills. The pair met and began dating last year, not long after Chyna’s exit from the ITV2 reality show. Now, not only are the pair expecting their first child together but they’re also engaged!

