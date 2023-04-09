All of the Strictly Come Dancing babies coming this year

The Strictly season may be over at the moment, but the stars of the beloved show have been sharing news about their time away from the dance floor.

And for some, it’s meant taking on a whole new responsibility, as they’ve been preparing to welcome their own child into this world.

So which Strictly stars are expecting a baby this year?

Here’s what we know.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills’ unborn baby joins the list of Strictly babies due (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly babies 2023: Neil Jones and Chyna Mills

Neil Jones has recently announced that he is expecting a baby with Love Island star Chyna Mills.

The pair met and began dating last year, not long after Chyna’s exit from the ITV2 reality show. Now, not only are the pair expecting their first child together but they’re also engaged!

According to reports, Neil had planned to pop the question before they found out that she was pregnant and had been secretly organising a holiday proposal while on his Strictly tour.

Speaking with Hello! magazine, Chyna announced the news saying: “After the baby news, we were on cloud nine- and now this. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Neil also added: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together’.”

But when it comes to the wedding, the pair want to wait until their little one has arrived.

Katya Jones‘ ex claimed: “We thought it would be cute if the baby can be walking around at the wedding.”

There are many Strictly babies on the way including Gorka and Gemma’s second baby together (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly babies 2023: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez revealed that they were expecting their second baby earlier this year.

The pair are already parents to their daughter Mia and are planning to tie the knot very soon.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, they said: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’. Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

The strictly lovebirds met during the BBC show in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in July 2019.

However, their journey to become parents hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The presenter needed to have an emergency c-section when Mia’s heart rate dropped suddenly after Gemma suffered a haemorrhage.

In a brutally honest statement about her c-section, Gemma wrote on Instagram: “This morning I stood and examined my c-section scar. A neat 8cm scar on my lower abdomen. When I was told a c-section was our only option and that panic button was pressed, my only thought was about Mia and her safety.

“It was only at home afterwards when when I felt the numbness, saw the swelling, stitches and bruises that saddened and I thought ‘what a mess my tummy is’.”

Janette Manrara discovered that she was pregnant just before she was about to start IVF treatment (Credit: Splash News)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are also expecting a baby.

The couple met for the first time before their stint on Strictly together, revealing that it was ‘love at first sight’ and their love has continued to blossom ever since.

They married in 2017 with not one but three weddings in London, Malibu and Slovenia.

To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.

The pair then announced that they are expecting their first child together in February during an interview with Hello! magazine.

Calling their baby a ‘miracle’, they both shared their surprise when Janette fell pregnant naturally after preparing for months to start IVF treatment.

Janette said: “For the past couple of years, we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.

“I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is not guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

Darren Randolph and Alexandra Burke announced that they are expecting another baby together earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly babies 2023: Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has also announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner Darren Randolph.

The singer joined the Strictly line-up back in 2017 alongside her dancing partner Gorka Marquez.

But although she broke the record for scoring the most 10s at the time, she sadly missed out on the glitter ball trophy as she lost to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Alexandra shared the happy baby news on her Instagram alongside a cute photo of her and Darren wearing matching blue jeans, saying: “We are so excited to this all again.”

The exciting news came ten months after the pair welcomed their first baby back in June.

Paying a tribute to her firstborn on Mother’s Day, she wrote: “My first Mother’s Day as your mama… Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.

“My little baby Grape – thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I never thought I could… I am so lucky to be your mum.”

