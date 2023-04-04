Alexandra Burke is pregnant with her second baby as she announced the news on Instagram today.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting baby number two with her partner, Darren Randolph.

Alexandra and Darren welcomed their first child in July 2022.

Alexandra and Darren are expecting their second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alexandra Burke pregnant with second baby

Sharing their happy news today (April 4), Alexandra wrote on Instagram: “We are so excited to do this all again.”

Many of her celeb friends shared their congratulations in the comments.

AJ Ododu wrote: “WOW!!!!” followed by heart emojis.

Neil Jones, who recently announced his own baby news, said: “This is brilliant. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Snowdon added: “Yay! Huge congratulations darling.”

Alexandra welcomed her first child last summer (Credit: ITV)

Fans were also thrilled by the lovely news today as one gushed: “Alexandra that is the most amazing news! Congratulations.”

Another commented: “Oh my goodness!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Alexandra and Darren welcomed their first child last summer.

At the time, Alexandra wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Alexandra previously spoke about keeping her baby’s gender and name private (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They haven’t confirmed their first baby’s gender or name to ‘protect’ the tot.

Alexandra on ‘protecting’ child

Speaking on Loose Women late last year, Alexandra – who appeared on Strictly in 2017 – became emotional as she explained her reasoning to do so.

She said: “I come from X Factor and I’m very grateful for the platform. In the process of me being who I am… the impact on them is hard.

“They never asked for it, I asked for it… I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

During the appearance, she also spoke about how her life has ‘changed’ since becoming a mum. She said: “Oh life has changed! Sleep is a thing of the past. I’ve never felt so content in my life and I’ve never known love like this. It’s overwhelming and I don’t know how to put it into worlds… I’m so happy.”

