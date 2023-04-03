Strictly star Katya Jones reacts to ex Neil Jones’ baby and engagement news

Strictly star Katya Jones has reacted to ex-husband Neil Jones’ engagement and baby news.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine yesterday (April 2), Neil shared not one but two exciting updates with girlfriend Chyna Mills.

The Strictly professional and the Love Island star have been dating for seven months, following Neil’s split with fellow Strictly pro Katya.

Now it seems the pair have decided to take their relationship to the next level, and start a family.

Fans have been delighted by the news. Now Katya too has taken to Instagram to share her reaction.

Neil Jones engagement news

Strictly star Neil has been dating former Love Island contestant Chyna since they met at a party last July. The professional dancer has reportedly had a string of romances following his very public split from ex-wife Katya. However it seems he has finally found the one.

I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant.

In a romantic proposal while on holiday in Bali, a moment planned while on the Strictly Live Tour, Neil recently asked Chyna to marry him. However, this was not the only news Neil had to share.

While Neil insists he had been planning the proposal for a while, it seems the couple had some other exciting news in the run up.

Fans were shocked at the revelation that Neil and Chyna are also expecting a baby.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Chyna, who is 13 weeks pregnant and expecting her child in autumn, told Hello!.

Neil said: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together.'”

The couple said they were both on “Cloud Nine”.

Katya Jones reacts to Neil Jones news

Now Neil’s former wife Katya has taken to Instagram to share her own reaction to the news.

Neil and Katya were married for six years from 2013 to 2019. Their split came shortly after Katya was photographed kissing celebrity partner Seann Walsh, sparking Strictly curse rumours.

Neil split from ex wife Katya in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

However Katya has had a sweet reaction to Neil’s news. The Russian dancer reposted the Hello! article on her Instagram story yesterday accompanied by the caption: “So happy for these two!”

She then followed up with some well-wishes to her ex-husband: “@mr_njonesoffical you deserve all the happiness.”

