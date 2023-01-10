Neil Jones stunned his fans yesterday (Monday, January 9) by making a confession about being homeless.

The professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer revealed that he was homeless when he was a teenager – and his fans couldn’t believe it.

Neil made a surprising confession recently (Credit: ITV)

Neil Jones of Strictly makes big confession

Yesterday saw Neil make the big confession.

The 40-year-old pro dancer revealed that when he was 16, he was forced to live on the streets after being left with no money.

Speaking to homeless charity Centre Point, Neil explained how when he was out training in Finland, he couldn’t afford to pay his bills.

This then led to him being placed in a vulnerable position.

“My breakthrough moment was when a homeless organisation offered me safe accommodation and got me off the streets so I could focus on my dancing,” he said.

“Since then I’ve used those low times to push me to succeed.”

Neil Jones shares surprising confession with fans

The pro dancer took to Instagram too to promote his chat with the charity.

Neil uploaded three pictures of himself to Instagram. In one, the Strictly star glares at the camera with a black background behind him.

In the second, Neil can be seen grinning on an orange background. The third is a split screen of both previous pictures.

“I shared #MyBreakthrough story of overcoming homelessness with @centrepointuk to highlight how – with a little bit of help – people like me can overcome the challenges of their past to find happiness and success,” he captioned the post.

“Check out their grid for my full story and give them a follow to help end youth homelessness, for people just like me.”

Neil’s followers showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans show their support

Fans of the BBC star took to the comment section to express their surprise – and support – for Neil’s story.

“Wow Neil I would have never known – so awesome that you are sharing – what an inspiration you are,” one follower wrote.

“This is amazing, I didn’t know this about you, Neil. Thank you so much for sharing, I really hope it helps raise awareness but more importantly helps those who need it most,” another said.

“What an inspiration you are Neil. Look at what you’ve accomplished and where you came from. Such an important issue, thank you for sharing your experiences. Hats off,” a third commented.

