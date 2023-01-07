Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington smiling together
Strictly couple Nadiya and Kai drop huge hint about engagement plans as they detail keeping romance ‘secret’

Could marriage be on the cards?

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have dropped a big hint about their relationship.

The Strictly co-stars confirmed their relationship last year.

They had previously denied any romantic involvement and had attempted to keep their romance secret.

In a new interview, the loved-up couple revealed that they went to great lengths to keep their romance hidden from both the public and their Strictly bosses.

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington smiling together
Nadiya Bychcova and Kai Widdrington kept their romance secret (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly: Nadiya and Kai kept their romance secret for months

Kai told The Sun: “We knew that it would come out and that it would be a big thing, so we kept it private for as long as we could, which was both annoying and exciting at the same time.”

The dancer confessed that the pair used to dress up in “disguises” as they struggled to maintain their privacy.

He added: “Sometimes we would go out in disguise, or baseball caps pulled down low, etc, and we knew this period of time was only going to last a little bit.”

Of course, we want to be together for life, so we will see where it goes.

However, things soon reached a point where they both realised it was time to let their bosses at Strictly know the deal.

He said they told their bosses as a “professional courtesy” and insisted the BBC was “totally fine with it”.

But what about future plans? Well, Kai and Nadiya have confessed that getting engaged appears to be only a matter of time.

He added: “Listen, what can I say…  we are very happy together and we don’t want this to end. Of course, we want to be together for life, so we will see where it goes.”

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington kiss at NTAs
Kai says the pair used to wear disguises to keep their love secret (Credit: Splashnews)

Nadiya on the pressures of competing against her partner

Both Nadiya and Kai competed on this year’s season of the dancing competition, being paired up with Matt Goss and Kaye Adams respectively.

Nadiya previously spoke about the pressure of having to face her partner during the dance-off.

She said on Instagram: “It’s always tough to be in the first ever dance off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing @kayeadamsofficial and of course my @kaiwidd.”

It Takes Two - Pro Dance Preview Halloween Week - Led by Kai Widdrington & Nadiya Bychkova

