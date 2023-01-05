Strictly star Hamza Yassin ‘snubs’ Giovanni Pernice amid Jowita romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing champ Hamza Yassin has apparently ‘snubbed’ pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Their alleged fallout is down to Hamza’s pro-dancer on the show Jowita Przystal apparently ‘striking up a romance’ with fellow pro Giovanni.

Strictly winner Hamza ‘snubs’ Giovanni

The wildlife presenter is fresh off the back from winning the latest glitzy BBC series in December, alongside pro dance partner Jowita.

However, despite lifting the prestigious Glitterball trophy, Hamza has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ by Jowita.

This is because of her apparent romance with fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni.

While Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated.

Following reports of his pro dancer’s romance with Giovanni, Hamza has seemingly made his feelings very clear about the Italian hunk.

The CBeebies presenter now appears to have unfollowed Giovanni on Instagram, The Sun claims.

Until this week, Hamza had reportedly followed Giovanni and other Strictly stars on the social media platform.

Hamza is still following his pro partner Jowita though.

Giovanni and Jowita ‘dating’

Last month it was reported that Jowita’s alleged romance with Giovanni was the show’s “worst-kept secret”.

A source told The Sun: “While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

It’s claimed that they went public with their romance when Giovanni took Jowita as his guest to a pal’s birthday party.

Following the reports of Jowita and Giovanni dating, a source told The Sun that Hamza is “quietly devastated”.

According to the publication Hamza was said to be “besotted” with Jowita after their Strictly journey.

However, they went on to allege: “While Jowita thinks the world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kept him slightly at arm’s length.

“When it was clear she was involved with Giovanni, the reason for that became clear.”

The source went on to claim that Hamza “wants her to be happy”.

ED! has contacted reps for Hamza for comment.

