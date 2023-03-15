Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal have reportedly called it quits on their romance, just months after allegedly going public with it.

The Strictly stars’ split comes as they face an “increasingly difficult” situation.

Giovanni and Jowita have split (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Giovanni and Jowita split

According to reports, Giovanni and Jowita have split, just a couple of months after going public with their romance.

Their ‘hectic work schedules’ is reportedly the reasoning behind their split.

Back in January, it was claimed that the couple had been secretly dating for a few weeks.

However, just over two months later and their relationship is believed to be at an end.

A source spoke to The Sun about their split, saying it’s a “shame” it couldn’t work out.

Jowita and Giovanni went public with their romance in January (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Jowita break up just months after going public?

Speaking to the publication, the source said: “Giovanni and Jowita enjoyed a number of dates after the last series of Strictly and they got on really well.”

“But as time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules,” they then continued.

Giovanni and Jowita enjoyed a number of dates after the last series of Strictly and they got on really well.

“Giovanni is on tour for the next five months and trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible,” they then added.

However, the source claims that Giovanni and Jowita will remain “good friends” following their split.

They then said it was a “shame” the couple couldn’t make it work.

ED! has contacted Giovanni and Jowita’s reps for comment.

The Strictly stars fell ‘hard and fast’ for each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly stars fallen ‘hard and fast’ for each other

The news comes just a couple of months after it was reported that the couple had fallen “hard and fast” for each other.

The couple were reportedly at one stage talking about moving in with each other.

“Giovanni has fallen hard and fast for Jowita, and the relationship has become serious very quickly,” a source told Closer in January.

The source then explained that they like to spend a lot of time together, which is difficult due to Giovanni’s schedule.

“But whenever he’s not working he’s with Jowita as that’s where he’s happiest. That’s why they are already talking about finding a place and moving in together,” they claimed.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice delights fans with ‘bigger than ever’ career announcement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.