Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has ‘fallen hard and fast’ for Jowita amid claims they’re taking next big step’

Strictly star Giovanni has “fallen hard and fast” for his fellow co-star, Jowita Przystal, it has been revealed.

The couple are also reportedly taking things to the next level as they’re set to take a big step together.

Giovanni has ‘fallen’ for Jowita (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Giovanni and Jowita confirm romance

Back in December, rumours began swirling that romance was blossoming between Giovanni and Jowita.

The couple were reportedly spotted kissing backstage of the Strictly set.

They were also allegedly flirting at a recent party.

Giovanni and Jowita were also recently seen holding hands during a date night in London.

Speaking to The Sun last month, a source branded them Strictly’s “worst kept secret”.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office,” they said.

Jowita and Giovanni are reportedly taking a ‘big step’ together (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Giovanni and Jowita set to ‘take big step’?

Now, it has been reported that Giovanni and Jowita are set to take the next “big step” together, amid reports that Giovanni has “fallen hard” for the Polish dancer.

“Giovanni has fallen hard and fast for Jowita, and the relationship has become serious very quickly,” a source told Closer.

“They’ve been friends for a while, but things changed before Christmas and they became closer. Because they had that connection and friendship there before, it has made the relationship super special,” they continued.

Giovanni has fallen hard and fast for Jowita

They then said that they don’t like to spend a lot of time together, which is difficult as Giovanni travels a lot for work.

“But whenever he’s not working he’s with Jowita as that’s where he’s happiest. That’s why they are already talking about finding a place and moving in together,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Giovanni and Jowita’s reps for comment.

Giovanni makes a confession during a chat with Anton on their new show (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni talks future plans

The latest news about Giovanni comes after he revealed his plans for the future.

In an episode of his new series – Anton and Giovanni’s Adventure’s in Sicily (which airs in February) – Giovanni reportedly opens up about starting a family.

According to The Sun, Giovanni’s confession comes during a chat with Anton about his mum wanting to know when he’ll settle down.

“Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first,” he says.

“I am just very focused on my career at the moment,” he then continues.

Later, he adds: “It is a tricky thing. There is a fine line about wanting to be in a relationship and be with somebody because you get lonely.”

