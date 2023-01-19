Jowita Przystał has sent Giovanni Pernice a sweet message on Instagram amid romance rumours between the pair.

Reports claim the Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers are dating, with a source claiming it was the show’s “worst-kept secret”.

They were recently spotted holding hands too during a date night in London.

However, neither Jowita or Giovanni have confirmed the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jowita supported Giovanni as he marked the first night of his new tour, Made In Italy.

She shared a photo of Giovanni posing for the tour announcement, alongside a sweet caption.

Jowita wrote: “Have a fabulous opening night,” followed by two red heart emojis and a star-eyed emoji.

It comes after rumours began that the pair were dating last month (December 2022).

A source told The Sun at the time: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

Earlier this month, images appeared to show the pair holding hands while out in London.

According to The Sun, an insider claimed Jowita and Giovanni “seemed to be very much a couple”.

The source said: “They seemed to be very much a couple, they were holding hands and talking to each other very closely as they walked. From their casual clothes, it didn’t seem to be a first date either.

“They looked very happy and comfortable in each other’s company.”

ED! contacted reps for the pair on the rumours.

Meanwhile, Italian dancer Giovanni is now busy with his tour.

The tour kicked off last night at the the Beck Theatre in Hayes.

He will then travel to the G Live theatre in Guildford tonight (January 19).

Giovanni will travel across the UK on his tour, which runs from now until May 7.

After his tour, Giovanni will embark on yet another with his Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke.

Him & Me will see the dancers tour the UK with their show, which runs from June 29 to July 30.

