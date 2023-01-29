Strictly favourite Giovanni Pernice has revealed plans for marriage and babies – but in the future.

The 32-year-old professional dancer has been linked with multiple beauties in the past, and is currently said to be dating Jowita Przystal.

However, he has reportedly opened up to Strictly judge Anton Du Beke in an episode of their new show.

Giovanni is keen to settle down, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice on love

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventure’s in Sicily starts on BBC One next month.

According to The Sun, Giovanni tells Anton his mum wants to know when he’s going to settle down and give her a grandchild.

He is reported to say: “Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first.

“I am just very focussed on my career at the moment.”

Gio then adds: “It is a tricky thing.

“There is a fine line about wanting to be in a relationship and be with somebody because you get lonely.”

Georgia was Gio’s first Strictly partner (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni’s dating history

Giovanni previously dated his first Strictly partner, Georgia May Foote, in 2015-2016. They were together for less than a year before going their separate ways.

He moved on with TOWIE star Jessica Wright in 2018, but they split up, with her reportedly accusing him of “breaking her heart”.

By the end of 2018, Gio was dating Ashley Roberts, who he also met on the show.

They moved in together, but a year later Giovanni announced they had separated.

He moved on with Love Island star Maura Higgins and also reportedly had a fling with comedian Emily Atack.

Giovanni and Jowita (left) set tongues wagging in October with a steamy routine (Credit: BBC)

Who is Gio dating now?

In December last year it was reported Giovanni had found love with a fellow champion of the show.

According to The Sun reigning champion Jowita Przystal is Gio’s new love.

They were said to be inseparable for weeks and even caught kissing backstage

A source claimed: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.”

The source added: “While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

They also went on to allege why they kept things secret, with Jowita apparently not wanting to distract from the competition with Hamza.

She and Hamza went on to win the competition, with eagle-eyed fans spotting a lingering hug with Giovanni after her victory.

Read more: Strictly fans say same thing as Giovanni kisses co-star backstage

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.