Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly co-star in backstage photo as fans say the same thing

Giovanni Pernice has kissed his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Katya Jones in a sweet backstage photo.

Professional dancer Katya reflected on the 2022 series of the BBC show with a series of pictures on Instagram.

Giovanni featured in the first snap as he kissed Katya on her cheek.

Kissing her other cheek was Strictly judge Anton Du Beke as Katya beamed at the camera. We would be too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

In another picture, Katya is smiling alongside her 2022 celeb partner Tony Adams and the show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Meanwhile, another image showed Katya smiling alongside finalists Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez.

She also included a sweet picture of this year’s winners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał holding up the Glitterball trophy.

Other stars of the 2022 series featured, including finalist Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

Katya Jones reflected on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katya gushed: “Boom. Strictly 2022. Loved every second of it.”

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes snaps, and gushed that Katya was “lucky” to have been kissed by Giovanni and Anton.

One person said: “Lucky you in the first picture.”

Boom. Strictly 2022. Loved every second of it.

Another commented: “Wow, lucky, lucky girl.”

A third added: “Love the picture of you @mrantondubeke and @giovannipernice.”

Giovanni kissed Katya with Anton in the sweet backstage pic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Lucky.”

This year’s series seen Hamza and Jowita be crowned the winners.

Giovanni was the winner of last year’s series with his celeb partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Following his win, Hamza gushed on Instagram: “Let me start by thanking my dance partner @jowitaprzystal.

“As I said yesterday you are an angel disguised as a human being, a ray of sunshine!”

He added: “You will go on to do great things in your life. It was my pleasure to be your student.”

Jowita and Hamza won Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC)

He went on: “Thank you to the Strictly team @bbcstrictly for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. There are so many wonderful people that work on this incredible show.”

Hamza also thanked the judges – Anton, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

He wrote: “Thank you for your comments, feedback and tips, your kind words and your criticism.”

Hamza then thanked the public and his fellow Strictly stars, insisting they were “all winners”.

Jowita commented: “Thank you… We did it.”

When is the Strictly Live Tour?

Hamza and Jowita will return to the dance floor next year for the Strictly Live Tour.

Read more: Strictly: Giovanni Pernice on when he plans to step down as a professional dancer

It’ll begin in January and run through to February.

The tour will be hosted by Janette Manrara as 31 glitzy shows take place across the two months.

Are you going to the Strictly Come Dancing tour? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.