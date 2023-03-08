Strictly star Giovanni Pernice delights fans with ‘bigger than ever’ career announcement

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has delighted fans with a big tour announcement.

The professional dancer, 32, revealed that he will be having a new live tour next year.

Taking to his social media, Giovanni shared a snap that showcased show dates running from January to April 2024.

Titled ‘Giovanni: Let Me Entertain You’, the star’s shows will be taking place all over the United Kingdom.

Giovanni has announced a new live tour for next year (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice announcement

Giovanni’s caption read: “There you go! Just few more venues to be added… if you don’t see your local venue in the list is because the show is going to be bigger than ever.

“So maybe the stage doesn’t fit our set… (so you can have an idea of how big I want it to be).

“Book now and make sure you get the spot you want.”

Fan reaction

Many of Strictly pro Giovanni’s followers couldn’t help but express their excitement over the news.

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Please can you bring back Jon and Oksana Platero, Dom Palmisano and Simone Arena as part of your cast…. they were phenomenal! Love all your shows and will be going to at least two again next year!”

A second wrote: “Just ordered to come and see you for the third time! Can’t wait for another phenomenal night of entertainment.”

Giovanni is currently on his ‘Giovanni Pernice: Made In Italy’ tour (Credit: Splash News)

“Got my tickets seeing you 3 times this year and booked stevenage to see you next year,” another added.

And a fourth person said: “Sounds like it’s going to be another epic show! Tunbridge Wells already booked! Just waiting on the others to be available.”

Giovanni has currently been performing at his ‘Giovanni Pernice: Made In Italy Tour’.

