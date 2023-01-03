Giovanni Pernice and Strictly pro spotted ‘leaving his flat’ amid romance rumours

Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystał have reportedly been pictured at his home amid rumours of a blossoming romance between the pair.

Reports recently emerged claiming that reigning champion Jowita has been secretly dating Giovanni.

A source recently told The Sun that the pair’s relationship is an “open secret” behind the scenes of the show.

It’s claimed that they went public with their romance when Giovanni took Jowita as his guest to a pal’s birthday party.

Giovanni Pernice fuels dating rumours

According to the MailOnline, on Tuesday morning, they added fuel to the fire when they were seemingly spotted together. Giovanni and Jowita were seen leaving his home in London bright and early in the morning just 30 minutes apart.

Jowita first joined the cast last year when she initially performed in group dances.

An insider told The Sun last month: “She and Gio are the worst kept secret, but make a great couple.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.”

The source added: “They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks. Jowita, especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.”

Rumours of their romance come after Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, dancer Michael Danilczuk.

Disappointing news for Hamza

Last month (December), Hamza Yassin and Jowita lifted the show’s Glitterball trophy.

It then emerged that Hamza had reportedly hoped to take his friendship with Jowita to the next level after falling for her.

However, it’s claimed that Strictly newcomer Jowita wanted to remain just good friends.

A source said: “While Jowita thinks the world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kept him slightly at arm’s length. When it was clear she was involved with Giovanni, the reason for that became clear.”

“While Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated,” added the insider.

