Rose Ayling-Ellis tells off Giovanni Pernice for his comment about her

Rose Ayling-Ellis got sassy with Giovanni Pernice on Instagram this week.

Giovanni had first shared a sweet snap with judge Anton du Beke on Instagram after watching him peform at his pantomime.

He captioned the picture: “Fantastic evening watching my partner in crime @mrantondubeke in Jack and the Beanstalk at @churchill_bromley.”

Giovanni then went to see Rose perform in her West End debut, and made sure to document the moment on Instagram too alongside another sweet snap.

“Another amazing evening, watching my second partner in crime @rose.a.e at @sohoplace with As You Like It,” Giovannie wrote. “Brilliant performances!”

However, Rose was then quick to send a sassy response back.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are still best pals (Credit: Splashnews)

Rose Ayling-Ellis gets sassy with Giovanni Pernice on Instagram

“Nice to know that @mrantondubeke is your number one,” she typed with a crying laughing emoji. “Thank you soooo much for coming!”

Rose also shared the post to her own Instagram Story and said: “Thank you so much for coming to see ‘As You Like It’ last night.

“It was his first time watching Shakespeare and I’m glad this was the one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

She also added alongside a crying laughing emoji: “Sorry for beating you up. (See the last photo).”

Fans rushed to comment and share their amusement over Rose’s response.

One replied: “Very grateful to you Giovanni for sharing this (as you did not have to) but it is appreciated. Miss you both lots as the banter between you two was just great. Well done to you both.”

Rose recently made her West End debut (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, a second chimed in, saying: “You didn’t need to prove anything, but thank you so much for sharing these pictures of your friendship and support for each other.”

“Best team. Didn’t doubt for a minute that you would support your friend,” added a third amused fan. “Love the headlock btw.

“She doesn’t give you a minute’s peace.”

