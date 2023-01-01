Strictly champ Hamza Yassin is said to be “devastated” after finding out pro partner Jowita Przystal is reportedly dating Giovanni Pernice.

Last month, Hamza and Jowita lifted the show’s Glitterball Trophy – and rumours then surfaced that Jowita and Giovanni were an item.

While the reports haven’t yet been confirmed or denied, it’s now claimed that Hamza has “fallen” for Jowita and is downbeat about her new romance.

Strictly winner Hamza is said to be ‘devastated’ Jowita is reportedly dating Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Hamza ‘devastated’ over Jowita romance claims

According to The Sun, Hamza was said to be “besotted” with his pro partner.

And, after the Giovanni romance rumours surfaced, it’s now claimed Hamza is “quietly devastated”.

It’s claimed that after their win Hamza reportedly wanted to take their relationship a step further.

However, the report suggests that Strictly newcomer Jowita wanted to remain just good friends.

Viewers watched as the couple became “very close”, with one source suggesting their chemistry and friendship contributed to their victory on the show.

However, they went on to allege: “While Jowita thinks the world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kept him slightly at arm’s length.

“When it was clear she was involved with Giovanni, the reason for that became clear.”

‘Quietly devastated’

The source went on to claim that Hamza “wants her to be happy”.

However they then went on to claim that the wildlife cameraman is “quietly devastated”.

“While Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated,” they went on to claim.

ED! has contacted reps for Hamza for comment.

Rumours of a romance between Giovanni and Jowita surfaced last month (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni’s ‘romance’ with Jowita

Last month it was reported that Jowita’s alleged romance with Giovanni was the show’s “worst-kept secret”.

It’s claimed the pair were caught kissing behind the scenes.

And it’s claimed that they went public with their romance when Giovanni took Jowita as his guest to a pal’s birthday party.

