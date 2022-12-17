The Strictly final aired tonight (Saturday December 17) and crowned Hamza Yassin as the winner.

The final saw four couples compete for the famous glitterball trophy.

It was a high-scoring night with Craig finally getting the 10 paddle out for several of the dances.

But it was Hamza and Jowita who triumphed over Helen and Gorka, Fleur and Vito and Molly and Carlos on the night.

Hamza was crowned the winner tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly crowns its 2022 winner

Tess and Claudia announced the winner right at the end of the show.

Earlier in the show Hamza had messed up during his show dance and broken down in tears.

Following his win, Hamza thanked Jowita and then said: “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

He then shared inspirational words to the audience at home.

Meanwhile, partner Jowita said: “Anything is possible. He is just the proof. He came here on the show with no dancing experience and he made it. He worked hard and I’m so proud.”

Hamza and Jowita were the favourites (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Those watching at home were completely divided over Hamza’s win.

“HAMZAAAAA!!! So well deserved, such a beautiful soul and a joy to watch,” shouted one.

“Well done Hamza and Jowita! I’m crying,” said another.

Someone else added: “Well deserved Hamza! Dancing isn’t all about perfect technique, the best dancers have something else that comes from the soul and he has that in spades.”

“I’m so so over the moon that Hamza Yassin won this year’s Strictly. What an incredible dancer and what a wonderful man. You fill my heart with so much joy, and I’m so thankful to have been able to watch you this season,” said another.

One more wrote: “A worthy winner, and the one I’ve been rooting for all along. I can think of nobody who deserves it more (although everybody pulled out the stops tonight). Cracker of a an end to a great series.”

However others weren’t impressed.

“Hamza didn’t deserve to win! He was absolutely [Bleep] [Bleep]!” shared one.

“Proof we can’t trust the British people to vote for anything,” added another.

“Nice bloke, congratulations but they weren’t the best tonight…feel that was Helen and Gorka’s final,” said one more.

A fourth added: “Hamza was plain, vanilla and just ‘good’. Gutted for Helen & Fleur, who I adore and thought were fantastic.”

Jowita was there for her partner as he got emotional (Credit: BBC)

What happened during the Strictly final

All of the couples performed three dances this evening.

Hamza Yassin kicked off the show with a Salsa, scoring 39. However, his showdance failed to impress when he made a few mistakes. He scored 34.

He came back strong, though, with his couple’s choice, scoring his first 40 of the series.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford started out with an impressive quickstep scoring 39. Her showdance got her 37, and her rumba got her another 39.

Fleur East topped the leaderboard on the night with one 39 for her showdance and two 40s for her couple’s choice and samba.

Helen Skelton got her long-awaited first 40 as well when Craig finally got the 10 paddle out for her couple’s choice. She managed a 37 for her showdance and a 39 for her jive.

However the judges’ scores were just for guidance, the winner was solely chosen by the public.

Also tonight, all the other couples from the series returned for an amazing group dance.

Read more: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis forced to miss the final

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.