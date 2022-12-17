Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals she’s ‘turning off social media’ amid Strictly final as she’s forced to miss it

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis won’t be watching the final tonight as she’s due to be performing.

The former EastEnders actress won the show last year with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

However, she won’t be able to tune in tonight as she told fans she’ll be watching it on BBC iPlayer tomorrow.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is unable to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing final tonight

Rose also said she’s “turning off” social media to avoid a spoiler when the winner is announced tonight.

She shared a post from Giovanni as he reflected on their win last year.

Rose said: “One year ago! Good luck to all the couples tonight. It is such a wonderful feeling.

“I will watch it on iPlayer tomorrow because I am performing tonight.”

She added: “Turning off social media because I’m going to do my very best to avoid spoiler!”

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Giovanni shared a sweet message ahead of tonight’s final.

He wrote alongside a photo of himself and Rose winning the Glitterball: “That indescribable feeling!

“Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.. and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!”

He added: “Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves… and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!!

“There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 finalists

Tonight will see Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford and Helen Skelton go up against each other in the hope of winning the 2022 series.

Bookies have already placed their predictions, with Ladbrokes putting Hamza on top.

Odds are placed at 2/5 for Hamza to win tonight. Meanwhile, Helen is in second place with odds of 2/1.

Molly is behind them with odds at 40/1 and Fleur is in fourth place with odds of 66/1.

However, will this be the outcome tonight?

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Fleur entered Strictly as one of the frontrunners to go all the way, but the latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.”

Tonight will see the couples dance three routines.

One will be their favourite dance while another will be chosen by the judges.

They’ll also all perform a show dance.

Bring it on!

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs tonight Saturday December 17 from 7:05pm on BBC One.

