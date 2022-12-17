Strictly fans all make the same demand about the judges in the final

The Strictly final is live on Saturday December 17 with Hamza, Molly, Fleur and Helen all hoping to be crowned the 2022 champion.

However, it was judges that got viewers at home talking.

Fans weren’t impressed that they were scoring the Strictly final at all given it’s only the public vote that matters tonight.

The judges are scoring, but it doesn’t count (Credit: BBC)

Fans want the judges gone from the Strictly final

Hosts Claudia winkleman and Tess Daly told the viewers that the judges’ vote does not matter tonight.

However Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabus are still scoring and giving their critique.

Viewers can’t really understand why and are saying they should be ‘binned off’.

“Might as well just bin off the judges scoring in the final, feels pretty pointless,” shared one.

Another agreed: “What’s the point of the judges scores in the final?”

“Judges shouldn’t even be giving scored in the final, it’s all on the public vote anyway,” said another.

Someone else added: “Judges scores should be dropped in the final, the scores will be overmarked just due to it being the final and it’s not like it matters anyway, what’s the point?!”

“If the judges scores don’t mean anything tonight…… why are they there?” queried another.

Shirley was emotional and excited about the final (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Strictly final tonight?

The couples are all dancing three routines. The judges have chosen one past routine, the couples have chosen their favourite dance and they’re all doing a show dance.

Hamza and Jowita opened the show with their judges’ choice, which was his salsa. He scored 39 points.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu were next with their judges’ pick – a quickstep.

Fleur and Vito scored another perfect 40 with a rerun of their samba.

Meanwhile, Helen and Gorka danced their jive and

Despite many fans saying how much they loved these dances the first time round and were thrilled to see it again, some weren’t impressed.

“We’ve seen these dances,” said one, adding “boring.”

Hamza and Jowita are the favourites (Credit: BBC)

Who is set to win Strictly Come Dancing?

According to Ladbrokes, Fleur has odds of 66/1 to take home the Glitterball.

Meanwhile, above her is Molly with odds placed at 40/1 and then Helen with odds of 2/1.

Hamza has taken the top spot with bookies predicting he’ll win the show tonight.

His odds are placed at 2/5.

Read more: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis forced to miss the final

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.