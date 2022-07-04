Alexandra Burke has announced the birth of her first baby with her boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, shared the happy news to her Instagram on Monday.

Alexandra shared a photo of the tot’s tiny feet alongside a sweet caption, revealing the newborn’s cute nickname.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Her followers have congratulated the family on their new arrival.

One said: “Huge congratulations! Hope you’re recovering well, and that you’re all settling in together!”

Alexandra has welcomed her first baby (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Congratulations Al! I’m so happy for you. My heart is full!”

A third gushed: “Congratulations. Welcome to the world little one.”

Alexandra announced she was expecting her first child with Darren in February of this year.

At the time, she shared the news on Instagram by sharing a video that featured Darren planting a kiss on her growing belly.

She wrote: “June 2022.”

Alexandra announced her pregnancy in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in March, Alexandra admitted she felt “blessed” to be having a baby.

She said on Instagram: “Done a little photoshoot the other day and needed a little sit down in between shots.

We already love you more than words can say.

“I don’t think I can get over how big this bump is getting.”

Alexandra added: “I wake up everyday feeling truly grateful and so blessed.

“Just want to meet our little [grape] now.”

Alexandra and Darren made their relationship official last year.

Before then, there were rumours of the pair’s romance with a source claiming Darren was the “sweetest” guy.

They said: “Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming

“Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.”

