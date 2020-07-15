Netflix movie 365 Days viewers convinced actors are having sex for real

Viewers of raunchy Netflix movie 365 Days think the actors are having sex for real.

The steamy film follows Massimo, played by Michele Morrone, who kidnaps a girl and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

In the movie, Massimo whisks Laura, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, abroad where he tries to seduce her.

365 Days viewers think the actors are having sex for real (Credit: Netflix)

While the overall movie is very steamy, one particular scene left viewers convinced they were actually getting it on for real.

Massimo and Laura are seen having sex on a yacht.

However, the scenes were so intense, some viewers were confused as to how they were made to look so real.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "All I really wanna know is do the actors who play Laura & Massimo in 365 days, ACTUALLY have sex?!?!

"Looks pretty real to me."

Another wrote: "I watched ‘365 Days’ like 8 hours ago and I’m still trying to figure out how those sex scenes weren’t real."

A third tweeted: "Someone tell me how the sex scenes in 365 Days weren’t real. LITERALLY HOW?"

However, in unearthed Instagram Live chat from April, actor Michele denied he and co-star Anna-Maria actually got it on for real.

What did he say?

The Italian actor said: "It seems like real because we are good actors.

I’m still trying to figure out how those sex scenes weren’t real.

"It wasn’t real. I know that many people write me that, ‘Oh my god, it was real!’

"But at the same time, it wasn’t real. That’s impossible."

SPOILER ALERT!

In the movie, Michele's character Massimo is part of the Sicilian Mafia family.

Acto Michele denied he and Anna-Maria actually get it on (Credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Anna-Maria's character Laura is a sales director.

Laura travels to Sicily to try and save her relationship to her partner Martin.

However, she is kidnapped by Massimo.

He tells her she has 365 Days to fall in love with him and, if she doesn't, she is free to leave.

Towards the end, Laura tells Massimo she doesn't need a year as she is already in love with him.

The film has sparked a huge reaction on social media (Credit: Netflix)

The pair become engaged and Laura finds out she's pregnant.

However, the ending is left on a cliffhanger after Laura and her friend Olga are driven into a tunnel on the island and don't come out the other side.

The film has drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey.

