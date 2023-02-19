Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have announced they’re expecting their first baby together.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who married in 2017, have spoken about their desire to start a family for a while.

Now, they’ve announced their first baby is on the way as they shared the happy news on Sunday (February 19).

Aljaz and Janette are expecting their first baby together (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec expecting first baby

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Janette and Aljaz revealed they found out they were expecting in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment.

The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

Their little one is due in late summer.

Janette told the publication: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

The couple are due to welcome their little one this summer (Credit: ITV)

Janette added: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

She joked that she thinks the baby has decided to make “Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now'”.

Strictly baby news!

The couple discussed the moment Janette told Aljaz she was pregnant.

She said she handed him her positive pregnancy test and they “cried and hugged”.

Aljaz admitted he was “beside himself” as he’s been “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”.

Janette previously spoke about starting a family with Aljaz in another interview with HEllO!.

In 2020, she said: “We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It’s something we’ve talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can’t wait for when that time comes.”

