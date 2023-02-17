Strictly star Janette Manrara admits unusual promise Aljaz Skorjanec made on their wedding day

Strictly star Janette Manrara has opened up about the rather unusual promise her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec made on their wedding day.

Forget love and honour… Aljaz promised to take Janette to Disney once a year instead!

It Takes Two presenter Janette, 39, explained to the Express: “I think I may be one of the UK’s biggest Disney fans.

“We did our minimoon at Disneyland Paris and Aljaz even said as part of his wedding vows that he would take me to a Disney park once a year.”

Strictly star Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec’s weddings

Slovenian dancer Aljaz, 32, proposed to Cuban-American Janette in 2015 and the couple married two years later.

And they didn’t do their big day by halves. In fact, the Strictly Come Dancing stars celebrated with three weddings!

A celebrity-packed party in London on 15 July 2017 was followed by their “Minnie Mouse Minimoon” in Paris.

Then to Slovenia, where they got married again on a hilltop, and finally to Miami to celebrate with Janette’s family.

Janette previously told HELLO!: “Obviously we were tired with all the flights and the hotels, but all of that is a part of what made it memorable. It wasn’t perfect, but it was perfectly imperfect.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about our weddings. It was literally magic.”

When did she leave Strictly?

Janette left the BBC dance competition show that made her name last year, saying: “It takes over your life.”

She now hosts its spin-off, It Takes Two.

Now she and Aljaz live in the UK although Janette admits that she does get homesick.

Speaking to the Express, Janette said: “The UK is my home now. I feel it deep in my heart.”

However, Janette added that there’s a particular something she misses about her homeland, Miami.

