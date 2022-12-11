Janette Manrara makes admission about Strictly’s impact on marriage with Aljaz: ‘It takes over your life’

Strictly star Janette Manrara has opened up about the impact the show had on her marriage.

The 39-year-old Cuban-American dancer was part of the BBC dance competition with Slovenian husband Aljaz Skorjanec until earlier this year.

Janette has now opened up about how it affected them.

Janette opened up about her marriage (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Janette Manrara on marriage

In an interview with the Mirror, she said: “When he was doing Strictly, I would barely see him because we were on different schedules. It takes over your life so now I spend a lot more time with him, which is really nice.”

She also said she and Aljaz felt like proud parents when they watched the dancers in Blackpool this year.

She added: “We both had tears in our eyes because it was so good to be back in Blackpool and watch the dancers. I watch them all and think, ‘The kids… they’re doing so well’.”

The couple have been wowing crowds on their A Christmas To Remember tour this year, but were forced to cancel one of their dates.

Aljaz’s illness

Fans were gutted to hear the news that Aljaz had fallen ill.

Janette took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans last week.

Janette and Aljaz have been on their A Christmas To Remember tour (Credit: Splash News)

She wrote: “To our Belfast fans, as I am sure you have seen by now, we are devastated that we have to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast.

“We were so excited to come to perform for you but unfortunately Aljaz is unwell and doctors have advised him not to travel or perform.”

She added: “We are working on a new date for Belfast so please retain your ticket for the new date or request a refund from your point of purchase.

“We are so sorry but hope to see you very soon!”

Following-up, Janette later shared an update with fans in the commments

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” she added. “If Aljaz could have performed, he absolutely would have. We were truly looking forward to Belfast. We truly cannot wait to come to Belfast.”

She also revealed to delighted fans that the world tour would be resuming.

Janette posted a photo showing her posing with Aljaz, who she met in 2010.

She wrote: “We’re back.”

Excited fans rushed to comment on the news.

One gave their full support, writing: “Hope the show goes amazing tonight, so happy Aljaz is able to perform!”

And another wrote: “We were absolutely gutted your Belfast show was postponed last night, can’t wait to see you when you reschedule. Health comes first.”

A third gushed: “Glad to see Aljaz is feeling better! Good luck with the show tonight, can’t wait to see you in Belfast soon!”

Before they had been forced to stop the tour due to Aljaz, 32, falling ill, they had already performed in the likes of Portsmouth, Brighton and Manchester.

