Will Mellor makes heartwarming confession about Strictly ‘dream’ as he admits ‘worry’ over his mum

Strictly star Will Mellor has admitted he worries about his mum and revealed he would love to win the show for her.

Actor Will is getting ready to dance in tonight’s semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing with pro Nancy Xu.

Will, who lost his dad in 2020, said he rings his mum “every day” because he always worries that she’s sad.

Strictly star Will Mellor has said he worries about his mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Mellor on Strictly

Speaking to the Mirror, Hollyoaks star Will said: “I am dreaming of winning the show so I can give my mum the trophy and put it on her mantelpiece. Strictly has been huge, not just for me but for her too. It fills her day and gives her something to look forward to.

“She’s the first person I call when I dance to make sure she’s enjoyed it, so it’s been huge.”

He added: “I ring my mum every day, especially before bed, as I always worry that she’s sad. But she’s one of those brave women… one of those queens.”

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will dance in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final tonight (Credit: BBC)

Will previously opened up about losing his beloved dad, Bill.

Speaking on This Morning in October, Will said: “It was a horrendous time for me and my family, as anyone who has lost someone will know.

“You’re left with memories and you know what, I just thought he lives in me now and I am just going to create memories.

“I am going to say yes to more things and I am just going to grab life and run with it, and do it in his name.”

Will Mellor previously spoke about losing his dad, who died in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Previously speaking to OK! Magazine, Will revealed how he honours his late father while competing on the show.

He said: “I wear his ring every day for every performance. I always have a little moment with it before I go on and dance. It means he’s with me.”

Tonight will see Will compete in the Strictly semi-final with Nancy.

They’ll perform two dances in a bid to win over viewers and the judges for a place in the final, which airs next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing dances tonight

Will and Nancy will perform a Couple’s Choice to Know How / Fools Gold / Step On by Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays.

They’ll also dance the Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi brothers and DWTS.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight from 7:15pm on BBC One.

